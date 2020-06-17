Breezy and warm again today; cooler, possibly wetter days are on the way

Breezy and very warm today

Once again, warm sunshine and gusty winds will be our weather headlines today as temperatures are expected soar into the upper 80s which is about ten degrees above the seasonal average for mid-June. A large area of high pressure has been firmly planted to our east in the Great Lakes for the past few days, keeping our sky bright and sunny and feeding warm, dry air into the Upper Mississippi Valley. The pressure gradient between that high pressure and a slow-moving storm system that is approaching fro the Plains has been the reason for our gusty weather of late and today again looks like a breezy day with gusts reaching 25 miles per hour at times.

Windy and even warmer with some Thursday thunder

The heat will continue to build into the region Thursday with the help of those pesky south winds and some mid-June sunshine. Humidity levels will also climb through the course of the day, priming the atmosphere for some thunderstorms that will develop toward the evening hours tomorrow as a cold front moves in from the west. High temperatures, meanwhile will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s tomorrow with south winds occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour stirring up the air to make things feel slightly more comfortable. A few of those evening thunderstorms may become strong to severe with gusty winds at times reaching 60 miles per hour as the greatest risk. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center as a portion of our area in the Marginal Risk for severe weather starting around the time of the evening commute.

Cooler, more unsettled for the weekend

Cooler, less humid air will flow back into the region behind that cold front Friday. Aside from a chance for a brief shower Friday morning, it looks like most of the day looks drier and seasonably mild with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.

As the cold front becomes stationary and stalls just south of the area, we'll continue to experience periodic rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Look for the best chances for those storms in the afternoon and evening hours for both day with a fair amount of sunshine between those chances. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees, which is typical for this time of the year.

A couple of additional cold front early next week will bring rain chances and lead to a slight cooling trend in the longer term. Look for isolated afternoon thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the upcoming week with high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s.