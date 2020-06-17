‘CURSE FROM ABOVE’ Freeborn County residents remember deadly tornado

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) - June 17, 2010.

It was the day that 48 tornadoes, the most in Minnesota history, ripped through the state.

One was an EF4 that forever changed the lives of many in the small communities of Freeborn County.

"This was the first and only storm I've ever run into," said Alden Mayor Greg Hitchcock. "It was pretty scary."

He was driving a bus full of kids. It got so bad they had to evacuate the bus twice.

"By the time we got off, you could hardly walk," said Hitchcock, who first stopped in South Dakota.

Taking shelter in a truck stop outside Albert Lea, they did not know how bad it was until later.

"Tons of destruction," Hitchcock remembers. "You can still see it, the twisted mangled trees that were trimmed up but have never grown back."

While most of the tornado damage was to property, there was one death in Armstrong Township. The area has since been cleaned for the most part, but residents still remember that frightful day.

"We ran into the tornado that took the Ravenhorst farm," said Martin Johnson, a Clarks Grove resident.

One first responder remembers coming home to damage.

"Got home and it looked like a machine gun took our house out. The siding and the roof was peeled up," said former Hartland fire fighter Brian Nielsen.

Ten years later, the storm is still on the minds of residents in Freeborn County.

"Disaster area. Like a bomb went off," recalls Johnson. "My uncle's farmstead was completely gone."

"Just turned around on their foundations," said Alden's mayor about the town's houses.

"We didn't lose our house thank God but there's people that did and they still talk about it," said Nielsen, owner of Freeborn County's The Pour House.

Even more memorable than the storm was the community wide clean up.

"People came together," said Johnson. "The next day we had to remove trees and stuff."

Other storms have hit the county since 2010.

"One of the earliest ones on record," Nielsen said. "That was just a small one but it gave everyone a wake-up call again."

It doesn't stop Freeborn County residents from staying, even if they worry when the summer sky darkens.

"It's home," concluded Johnson.

More than 20 tornadoes touched down that night, starting from the southeast corner of the county and traveling north, including the communities of Alden, Armstrong, Clarks Grove, Conger, Geneva, Hartland Hollandale and many others.