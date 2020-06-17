Local realty company asks the public to ‘fill the trailer’ for a good cause

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The owner of the Keller Williams Rochester office saw the destruction and grief the riots caused in the Twin Cities.

Zach Duckworth is not only the owner of the Keller Williams Rochester office, he is also a volunteer firefighter and Minnesota National Guardsman. He was deployed to help law enforcement and citizens in Minneapolis and St. Paul after protests over George Floyd's death turned violent and destructive.

Duckworth wanted to help the families affected. Together with his staff at the office, they launched a "Fill the Trailer" campaign on Wednesday. They are asking for donations like toiletries and nonperishable food. It will be driven to the Bethlehem in Midway Church in St. Paul on Saturday.

"It's an ongoing issue and we can't forget about it," Duckworth said. "We know Rochester also wanted to contribute so we can be the conduit that would help the Rochester community down here, but also contribute to what was going on in the Twin Cities."

The trailer will open in the parking lot of Keller Williams office off of Commerce Drive Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m until 4 p.m.