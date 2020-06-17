Mass COVID-19 testing scheduled for Mower County this weekend

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Due to what the Minnesota Department of Health is calling a significant increase of COVID-19 cases, a mass testing event is being scheduled for Austin this weekend.

Any Mower County resident who wants to be tested can show up at the Mower County Fairgrounds on Saturday or Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

You don't need to have symptoms to be tested at the event.

Residents are encouraged to sign up online to avoid lines. People who need help with translators are encouraged to call 1-800-657-3903 for assistance.

“It’s imperative we work quickly to ensure the health and welfare of those who live in Mower County,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Community-based testing provides vital information to people on whether they have COVID-19 and will help us stop the spread of the virus.”