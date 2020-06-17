Minnesota reports 419 more COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 10 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department said a total of 1,325 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said 1,051 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that 419 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 31,296 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,250 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials reported that 27,404 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 448,587 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, health officials said. The Department has reported an increase in testing in recent weeks.

Health officials said there are 351 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 181 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's four fewer people hospitalized in the ICU, and two fewer people hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported on Tuesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

