Moving in a pandemic: how a Rochester business is adjusting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Amid coronavirus concerns, the moving business Two Men and a Truck is gearing up for the busy season in June and July.

"It kind of slowed down there for a bit but it's been pretty steady but we're looking forward to the busy season there and getting back to full swing," says mover Zachary Bigesaa.

It'll be a normal busy season and then some.

"June and July are busy in general but I think especially since things were kind of slow back in like March and April, everything kind of was pushed back," says sales & marketing director Alexis Burdick. "So, not only do we have our usual busy season but all of those moves that got delayed, got pushed into these months."

The company has some tips about staying safe when moving.

"Heightened daily cleaning procedures, for sure touched surfaces, leave soap and wipes, cleaning supplies out on the day of the move and pack those kind of last," says Burdick. "Give yourself and the moving crew the space where they can still wash their hands while moving, where there's hot water to be used and our movers are actually carrying hand sanitizer with them as well."

Crews are also wiping down all trucks and all equipment in between moves, as well as every morning.