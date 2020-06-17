Petition for anti-racism in RPS gains more than 800 signatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A petition demanding "Anti- Racist Reform in Rochester Public Schools," has gained traction in the community.

The petition has more than 700 signatures from RPS students, alumni, former staffers, and community members.

It includes several points including:

Release a plan to hire and retain more Black educators, administrators, staff, mental health counselors, and social workers.

Require anti-racism training for all staff and administration, Student Resource Officers (SRO), and any outside parties working in the school with students to specifically combat anti-Black racism.

Equal discipline for all students. Black and Hispanic students should not face harsher or more frequent punishment compared to their white peers.

Salma Abdi, a student at Century High School, says her experience with RPS teachers shows how imperative changes are.

"It's not like this things that only happen all around the world and doesn't really touch Rochester. But it's because, I've been told by my teachers that I shouldn't be friends with my friends of color because they are going to bring me down, even though she never knew them. I've been asked to capitalize on students of color to fill some type of diversity quota before, I've been told I speak very eloquently as a black girl," Abdi said.

Abdi did not start the petition but agrees with everything listed.

Another point on the petition talks about how history is taught.

"Acknowledge and teach the accurate history of Indigenous peoples, segregation, economic inequality, and racial discrimination in America, Minnesota, and Rochester to students at every grade level"

Abdi says some parts of POC history in are not shared in RPS.

"We live in, we're called Med City. And a lot of people don't realize that a lot of the medical discoveries were tried on black women. For example, the polio vaccine, it was by hemocells. Henrietta Lacks that was by her cells. They were leading gynecology. All those things they were used on black woman first. And I don't thinks that's ever highlighted in RPS," she said.

Now that the petition is gaining traction, Abdi says the time to make systemic change is now.

"I am done and I'm pretty sure a lot of the students of color, Black students and Ingenious students are done, with having to educate teachers and educate students. It's not our job in the education system or school to do that, and we need adults to step up. Students are doing this because the adults in power aren't realizing what's happening. It's because adults in power are perpetuating this racism or continuing it," she said.

KTTC reached out to RPS but the district is waiting to comment until it receives the petition.