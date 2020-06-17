Rochester man facing 1st degree murder charge in missing woman case

ALMA, Wis. (KTTC) -- 48-year-old Randall Q. Merrick of Rochester has been arrested and charged first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, and hiding a corpse in the disappearance of Beth Johnson.

She was last seen by her adult son in December of 2016 at her home on Castleburg Drive in Nelson, Wisconsin. She was 50 years old at the time.

According to a criminal complaint Johnson had been living with Merrick at the time. Her body has not yet been found.

The complaint also states Johnson's debit card was used in January of 2017 and signed by Merrick. One transaction included a sledgehammer, 42-gallon trash bags, and Formula 409 cleaner.

A 1st degree murder conviction in Wisconsin comes with a life sentence.