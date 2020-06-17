Staples man arrested, charged for Minneapolis Police precinct arson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- 26-year-old Bryce Michael Williams of Staples has been arrested and now charged in the arson of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building.

According to a news release from the office of United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald, Williams was identified through surveillance video footage from the Third Precinct and social media posts.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigators say Williams can be seen in the video standing near the entrance of the Third Precinct holding a Molotov cocktail while other individuals attempt to light the wick.

The arson remains under investigation by the ATF, FBI Minneapolis Police Department, the Staples Police Department, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.