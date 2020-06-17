Storms return Thursday; Rain likely this weekend

We're tracking two different storm systems that will impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa through the weekend. A cold front will move across the upper Midwest Thursday evening, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m on Thursday.

The severe weather threat is low Thursday evening. Looking at a 1 out of 5 threat level during the afternoon and evening. A couple of individual storm cells could become severe with strong winds, but widespread severe weather is not likely.

Storm timing will depend on the frontal boundary movement. Right now, the best time for thunderstorm activity appears to be after 7 p.m for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Storms will race across the area and we should be looking at dry conditions by early Friday morning. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be between 0.25-0.75".

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Father's Day weekend. Saturday still looks to be the more active day with thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. Some of those showers could linger into early Sunday morning. Depending on the energy in the atmosphere Sunday afternoon, we could see some more thunderstorms develop late in the day.

Nick