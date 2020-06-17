Target permanently raises hourly minimum wage to $15

(KTTC) -- Minnesota-based retailer Target is raising its starting wage for hourly workers to $15, nearly three years after vowing to do just that.

This permanently extends a temporary increase made during the pandemic, according to a news release from Target. It takes effect July 5.

Since 2017, Target has increased its minimum hourly wage by $1 a year.

By the end of July, workers will also get a one-time bonus of $200 for working through the pandemic.

Target said it has invested over $1 billion more in pay and benefits than last year.

Target's CEO Brian Cornell added that in hard times like these, the staff is bringing "extraordinary resilience and agility" to help meet the needs of guests.