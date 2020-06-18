BACK TO SCHOOL: Will students be returning to campus?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - While Minnesota state officials say that it is too early to make a decision about what school will look like in the fall, they are asking districts to prepare for three options.

The three options are: all children return to school buildings and in-person classes, all students will engage in distance learning with no returning to school or a hybrid of these two options with both in-person classes and distance learning.

"We can't just sit and do nothing and wait for the guidance to come out," said Michael Muñoz, superintendent of Rochester Public Schools. "You have to do a lot of planning while you're waiting for that."

Rochester Public Schools expect to hear from the Department of Education by the end of July on what it recommends for reopening this fall.

In the meantime, Superintendent Muñoz has been hearing from other schools nationwide.

"Some states like Minnesota are giving out really good guidance and some states they are apprarently are not," said the superintendent.

School districts and state leaders hope to address the issues that came up with distance learning this past spring.

"Engage with students, families and school staff on how we can make the fall a better experience for all," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Minnesota Department of Education deputy commissioner.

The fall semester may include a combination of the three options, including operating at 50 percent capacity.

"But also still practicing that 6 foot social distancing," said Muñoz. "That will be a little bit of a challenge in how we do that."

Another challenge, transportation and deciding which students go to school in person on what days.

"Our transportation person has already been looking at what are the possible routing and things we would have to do if we are in a hybrid model," said Muñoz.

Teachers also typically deal with another problem each fall, learning loss from the summer break.

"With all the challenges faced by our students this spring, our teachers will be prepared to address even more learning loss this fall," said Mueller.

Students are warned to remember to stay safe, at school and over the summer.

"I absolutely understand the desire to be with friends and have fun. We want you to be able to do that," said Kris Ehresmann of the Minnesota Department of Health. "Even if you are young and healthy, we need to you to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Officials are hoping to balance both public health concerns and education.

"We know that we are asking a lot of our educators and school staff," Mueller said. "We wouldn't be asking if we didn't know they were up for the challenge."

Some of the issues with distance learning include technology problems, internet access for all students, lack of peer and teacher support, feelings of isolation and a lack of discipline or motivation.