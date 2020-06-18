Breezy and warm with storms late in the day

Summer warmth with increasing humidity today

The very warm air mass that has been building into the region over the course of the past few days with the help of gusty south winds continues to move in today ahead of a slow-moving storm system and its associated cold front. Thin, high clouds will slowly thicken today as that front approaches from the west while gusty south winds help us warm into the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will also increase during the day, climbing into the lower 60s which doesn't mean it will be a humid feeling day, but you'll likely at least notice it more today than recent days. Look for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing ahead of that cold front. A few of those storms may produce damaging wind gusts in around 60 miles per hour as well as some locally heavy downpours of rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in the Marginal Risk of severe weather starting around 6:00 this evening.

Cooler, drier Friday

A few light showers will hang around the area behind the cold front for Friday morning. Beyond that, we'll have breaks of sunshine with a cool, drier north breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

An unsettled weekend

An area of low pressure will move into the area from the southwest Saturday, triggering showers and thunderstorms late Friday night through early Saturday with another round of storms possible later in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a slight northeast breeze. Sunshine will prevail for much of Sunday before another disturbance brings late afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances. High temperatures for Father's Day will be in the lower 80s.

Drier, cooler next week

A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible early next Monday as a cold front moves through the area. With the help of afternoon sunshine, temperatures will reach the lower 80s later in the day. The days that follow will feature smaller chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours through the midweek. High pressure later in the week will bring sunny, dry weather from Thursday through the weekend. High temperatures, meanwhile, will slowly cool from the upper 70s to the mid-70s through the course of the week.