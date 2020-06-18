Juneteenth brings new celebrations across southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Friday marks a huge day in American history, the end of slavery in America.

June 19 commemorates the freeing of all the slaves in Texas. They were some of the last to hear the Emancipation Proclamation from a Union Army general in 1865, more than two years after Lincoln first made the proclamation.

As the Black Lives Matter movement grows around the world, the day has even more significance.

The Rochester NAACP and Mayo employees of African descent are partnering to hold a virtual celebration Friday morning at 10.

Also, a Juneteenth celebration will be held at Foster Arend Park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be a new event over in Northfield, a Juneteenth Block Party from 5 to 8 in the evening.

"Talk to other people at the event. Learn about how they feel about Juneteenth and the Civil War," said Wayne Gannaway, director of the History Center of Olmsted County. "It's a great opportunity to meet your neighbors who may look a little different than you."

Juneteenth is called "America's Second Independence Day" yet is not a national holiday. However, it is recognized in 48 states, including in Minnesota since 1996, one of the first states to do so.