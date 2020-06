MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is withdrawing herself from consideration as a potential Democratic vice presidential pick.

She made the announcement on MSNBC Thursday night.

In making the statement Klobuchar said "I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket."

BREAKING: Sen. Klobuchar announces she is withdrawing from consideration to be Joe Biden's vice presidential choice: "I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." pic.twitter.com/xk4zZIP7Yd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 19, 2020

Several former presidential candidates remain in the running to be on the ticket with Joe Biden.