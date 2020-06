ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- MnDOT is closing the left lanes in each direction along Highway 52 beginning June 22.

Crews will be working to repair a damaged concrete median barrier between the Mayowood Road SW and 16th Street SW.

The barrier was damaged in a crash this past winter.

MnDOT says the work will take about two weeks to remove damaged concrete and then pour the new barrier with enough time for it to cure or achieve the necessary strength.