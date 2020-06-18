Lawmakers debate police accountability bill ahead of vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- All eyes are on Minnesota, as debate continues in St. Paul over police accountability and reform. It became a huge part of the latest special legislative session following the death of Geroge Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Thursday was day seven of the special session and before debate started that evening, there was a plea from Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers that had a hand in creating the police accountability and reform package.

In a press conference, the proposals were broken down into three bills. The first, called "Reclaiming Community Oversight Act" would require officers to intervene when another officer is using excessive force, along with banning choke holds and warrior style training. The second, title "Reimagining Public Safety Act" increases training and transparency for offices. The last is called "Reforming Accountability Act." The bill would clarify when officers can use deadly force.

"Minnesotans, especially black, brown and indigenous Minnesotans are crying out for these issues to be acted upon," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

Lawmakers heavily urged Senate Republicans to join in on the conversation.

"The business as usual and the weaksauce legislation to get out of town and pretend that you made change, ends now," Walz said.

Senate majority leader Paul Gazelka responded later Thursday afternoon.

"The press conference...it seemed to imply that there was a lack of effort from the senate to pass criminal justice reform and frankly it shocked me," Gazelka said. "The house hasn't passed any criminal justice reform and we have passed five of them in the last week."

The five bills include enhancing officer training, adding more training for area officers, banning choke holds and neck restraints, requiring officers to intervene if a fellow officers us using excessive force and using non deadly force whenever possible.

"If they load up all of those bills with issues they know we don't support, it's going to kill all of those bills," Gazelka added.

With a deadline on the horizon, where that decision lands is still unknown.

"The work has been done. The coalitions have been built and it's our expectations that those bills will make it through the house this afternoon, go to the senate and they will be on our desk," Walz said. "And the poetic justice and decency of being able to sign those bills on Juneteenth and make a change in our state is pretty obvious."

The House is expected to vote on the police accountability bill package -- which was heavily debated for nearly seven hours over the weekend -- sometime Thursday night.