Minnesota Democrats press GOP for sweeping policing changes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has challenged Republican lawmakers to pass a Democratic-backed package of police accountability bills crafted following George Floyd's death.

He says he wants the "poetic justice" of signing them Friday in celebration of Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

The Minnesota Senate's GOP majority passed a limited set of measures Wednesday that the Democratic governor dismissed as "weak sauce."

He says he'll consider this week's special session "a total failure" if lawmakers head home without passing the policing overhaul.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the session will adjourn Friday, even if the two chambers aren't in agreement.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press