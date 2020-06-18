Minnesota reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 387 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 19 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Thirteen of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials said.

The state COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,344, MDH said. Health officials said 1,064 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Thursday's update that 387 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said 31,675 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,292 health care workers.

MDH said 27,566 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 460,879 COVID-19 tests have reportedly been completed in Minnesota. MDH has reported an increase in testing in recent weeks, with more than 19,000 COVID-19 tests reported in Wednesday's update.

There are 345 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 171 people hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's 10 fewer people hospitalized in the ICU and four more people hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Wednesday's update.

This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU that MDH has reported since May 4, when health officials reported 166 people hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

