Reynolds won’t give timeline for Iowa felon voting order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has plenty of time to draft and sign an executive order enabling felons to vote in Iowa before the November election.

Despite the pressure of advocacy groups and protesters who stood outside her office door Thursday shouting "let them vote," she declined to say when she'd sign the order.

Reynolds has tried unsuccessfully to get the legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights after felons complete their sentences.

Iowa is the only state to automatically revoke voting rights for felons and to require them to individually petition the governor to get their rights back.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press