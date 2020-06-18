Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Hancock County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN WORTH…NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…

At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Bricelyn to 7 miles northwest of Forest City to 7

miles northwest of Eagle Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Forest City, Lake Mills, Emmons, Rice Lake, Buffalo Center, Thompson,

Leland, Crystal Lake, Woden, Rake, Joice, Scarville, Lake Mills

Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area and Rice Lake State Park.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 207 and 218.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail.

SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Des Moines.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH