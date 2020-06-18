Shoes wanted: Local woman collects shoes for a good cause

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) -- An effort to raise money for a medical mission trip has prompted a Plainview woman to collect more than 6,000 shoes.

Mallory Newcomb is a junior at UW-Lacrosse with aspirations of becoming a physician's assistant. Her love of helping people inspired her to become involved with a volunteer mission trip organization called Vida Volunteer.

She went on her first medical mission trip to Guatemala last year and funded it with a GoFundMe campaign.

This year, she discovered a different way to raise funds: by collecting shoes. Newcomb collaborated with the organization Funds 2 Orgs. It is an organization that collects shoes for third-world countries like Haiti and Guatemala. The residents in those countries then use those shoes to start their own "Micro-Enterprises" where residents sell the shoes or refurbish them for other purposes. It allows citizens to earn money and care for their families and it gives people much-needed shoes to wear.

The organization pays about 40 cents per pound of shoes. Since May 1, Newcomb has collected more than 6,800 shoes. She has just 12 days left to meet her goal of 10,000 shoes.

Those interested can donate the shoes at Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping in Rochester.