Stormy weather tonight and through the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are likely across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Thursday night and Friday morning. The main threat for severe weather will stay to the west of I-35 Thursday evening. There still is a "chance" for a couple of strong thunderstorms to the east of I-35.

Threats:

The main severe weather threat tonight will be gusty winds. Wind gusts could reach near 60 mph within this line of thunderstorms. We do not have the right ingredients for tornadoes or flash flooding with this event. Some small hail could be possible, but it doesn't look like hail will be a major threat.

Timing:

Timing for thunderstorms still depends on how quickly the frontal boundary will move east-northeast this evening. Current guidance suggests thunderstorms reaching I-35 between 5-7 p.m and eventually reaching hwy-52 around 9-10 p.m. Thunderstorms are not expected to move quickly and we could see the frontal boundary stall a bit. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early morning hours Friday with the rain wrapping up by 4-5 a.m.

Weekend Outlook:

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Father's Day weekend. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s with rain chances on Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer Sunday in the lower 80s with chances for rain early in the morning and during the late evening hours. I still don't anticipate this weekend being a "washout" which is good news! Just keep that umbrella handy!

Nick