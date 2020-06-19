Cooler with some showers chances today and for the weekend

Clouds and light showers today

The cold front that triggered thunderstorms across the region Thursday evening remains essentially stalled in our area today, keeping clouds and light rain in the weather picture for our Friday. Expect widely scattered, light rain showers through the morning hours in most of the area until the front pushes a little to the east, allowing most spots from Rochester to the west to dry out. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible along that front in the midday and early afternoon across the Mississippi Valley and into northeast Iowa where the front will be located and as a result, high temperatures will be the coolest locally, mainly in the low to mid-70s. The rest of the area will stand a chance to see some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon to help temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms possible through the weekend

An area of low pressure will drift into the area from the southwest late tonight, bringing showers in the wee hours of our Saturday morning. Expect showers and thunderstorms through the day with highs in the upper 70s.