COVID-19: Officials see increased interest in vote-by-mail

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Voting will be a little different this year for many due to COVID-19. Especially since officials are saying there is an increased interest in a vote-by-mail option.

As of Thursday, the Secretary of State, Steve Simon, said there was nearly 145,000 Minnesotans who have requested a mail-in ballot, which is more than 20-times higher than the number of requests in both 2016 and 2018.

We confirmed with the Olmsted County election office Friday afternoon that there has been a large interest of residents either looking into or wanting to participate in absentee voting this year, mostly because of COVID-19.

Absentee ballots will be sent out 46 days before the primary elections and then again for the general election. This first round will be placed in the mail on June 26th.

Voters will have the option to vote by mail, drop off those ballots off in person, vote early at the election office or vote in-person on election day.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar discussed voting accessibility Friday morning.

"In the last few federal elections, only five percent of the people have voted from home," said Sen. Klobuchar. "Imagine that shift when more and more people are demanding safety and demanding mail-in ballots. The other piece of this bill is to allow the early voting to be available even earlier. Minnesota has one of the best track records on that, and that's not going to change. That really helps and I know the Secretary of State will be encouraging people, if they don't vote by mail, to vote early to so that they're not all congregating in one place on election day."

Klobuchar went on to say that people should never have to choose between voting and their health.

You can click here if you have any questions about the absentee voting process.