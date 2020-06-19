George Floyd Protests: How activists are using social media to call for change

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- George Floyd has become a name people recognize across the world.

On May 25, a bystander took a video of Floyd being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, who has since been fired and charged, was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd pleaded for air until he lost consciousness.

The video was posted online.

In the weeks that followed George Floyd's death, crowds of thousands gathered to protest police brutality and racism, both in the United States and abroad.

Some have questioned what would’ve happened if the video had never been posted online.

“I don’t think we’d be having this conversation,” said Tierre Webster, a Rochester resident of about 16 years, who participated in the protests in Rochester and in the Twin Cities. “I think what the video did was allowed people to see the reality that many of us have gone through.”

Webster said some of the demonstrations he participated in included a march of about 200 clergy members and a youth march. He is a pastor and the executive director of Damascus Way Reentry Center in Rochester. He grew up just blocks away from where George Floyd died.

“I’ve had some personal experience with police brutality,” he said. “And actually many of my friends have. My father has. It’s very real to me, personally.”

He added that many have suffered from police brutality, and the video brought that reality to light for the broader community to see.

Activists continue to mobilize on social media, with scores of images, videos and written messages shared to highlight issues raised in the protests.

On June 2, many social timelines were flooded with many images of black squares, some of which included captions including "#blackouttuesday."

Some “Blackout Tuesday” posts received criticism, as activists asked users not to flood the Black Lives Matter tag with blank backgrounds and drown out potentially useful information for those protesting. Some celebrities, brands and businesses also took part in the social media movement as well.

Webster said he uses social media to raise awareness for messages that matter to him.

“I’ve been using Facebook and other social media outlets to preach that message against gentrification,” Webster said. “That’s something I’m really concerned about.”

He added that social media can be used as a tool both to educate and to rally people to participate in events.

“I’ve been very pleased with the folks who have used it to be informed, to build gatherings for events and things of that nature," he said.

Andre Crockett is the founder of Rochester’s “Barbershop Talk,” a show streamed via Facebook Live. He said the show focuses on creating a positive outlet for the African American community in Rochester, including highlighting black businesses in area. He also said the show seeks to give a voice to those who face injustice.

The most recent show centered around speaking with leaders in the aftermath of Floyd's death. They invited local leaders, including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin, to sit in the barbershop chairs and talk about some of the solutions that they plan on implementing to bring forth change.

Crockett said he attended the first protest following Floyd's death that took place in Rochester and took part in protests in Minneapolis.

Crockett said he thinks social media gives those who face injustice a chance to control the narrative, adding that there are fewer African Americans represented on news channels.

"In media outlets, there’s not always something we can relate to," he added.

Pew Research reported in a 2012-2016 analysis that more than three quarters of newsroom employees in the United States, or 77 percent, are white.

Moving forward, he said Barbershop Talk will do a series of workshops and training sessions to help come up with solutions for many of these issues within Rochester.

"There are a lot of questions my white counterparts have but they’re afraid to ask," he added.

Social media is not without its drawbacks, though. At one point amid unrest in the Twin Cities, "Mall of America" started trending on Twitter as an old video of a car driving through a mall spread online. Some Twitter users falsely claimed that riots were taking place inside the mall, but the video was actually from a 2019 incident in another mall.

Relationships with family and friends can also suffer due exchanges on social media. Webster said since the death of George Floyd, some of the white members of his family have made comments on social media that hurt him.

“Hearing how they feel about people of color and marginalized communities has been just heartbreaking," he said. "And social media has given them a platform to kind of just vent that as opposed to having the relationship and having a discussion."

Webster added that he's been pleasantly surprised by the number of non-black people who have joined in on the protests, and who are seeking to learn.

Crockett also noted that he's seen some negative comments on the Barbershop Talk shows, but overall has seen positive feedback. He believes social media will continue to play a significant role as the protests continue.

“If it wasn’t for technology and social media, [the protests] would not have happened,” Crockett said. “That’s why it’s so important that we have those outlets. That’s going to help catapult change.”