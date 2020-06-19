Hy-Vee donates more than $63,000 to Channel One Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hy-Vee representatives presented a check for more than $63,000 Friday to Channel One Food Bank.

The check is part of the more than $1 million that was raised during Hy-Vee’s company-wide campaign to help restock local food banks’ shelves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 23 to May 31, Hy-Vee customers within the food bank’s region were encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout or online.

Hy-Vee matched donations dollar for dollar up to $500,000 which is funded by proceeds from sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.

"Right now customers are just happy to contribute any way they can and it's easy when you are already buying your groceries, you can donate a dollar or whatever you want," Hy-Vee District Director Heather Geariety. "It's an easy way to participate and donate to Channel One."



Since the start of the campaign, Channel One Regional Food Bank has been able to use the funds raised on a weekly basis to buy supplies from Hy-Vee to help support its more than 200 partner agencies across 14 counties in Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.