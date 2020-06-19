 Skip to Content

Man arrested after 1 injured in Cannon Falls shooting

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man is in custody after a shooting in Cannon Falls that happened late Thursday night.

According to the Cannon Falls Police Department, Goodhue County Dispatch were called to the 100 block of Village Avenue East at around 11:50 p.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Police said when officers arrived, a 45-year-old man surrendered and was taken into custody. A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries that were reported to be non-life threatening.

Police reportedly recovered the weapon and said there is no risk to the public at this time.

The case will be sent to the Goodhue County Attorney for formal charges, police said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. This story will be updated as new details are released.

