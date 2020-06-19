Minnesota reports 362 more COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 362 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said a total of 32,031 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 3,327 health care workers.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 27,709 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 475,152 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, MDH said.

Health officials also reported in Friday's update that 17 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said 13 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,361 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 1,077 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials said there are 339 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 168 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's three fewer people hospitalized not in the ICU, and three fewer people hospitalized in the ICU than MDH reported in Thursday's update.

This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU that MDH has reported since May 4, when health officials reported 166 people hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

