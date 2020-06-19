Police accountability bills stall in Minnesota Legislature

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A special session of the Minnesota Legislature appears in a stalemate with both parties deeply divided on how far lawmakers should go toward remaking policing in the state where George Floyd was killed.

The DFL-controlled House early Friday passed an extensive package of police accountability measures wrapped into one bill.

It includes elements of five more modest policing bills that the Republican-controlled Senate passed earlier in the week, but would make bigger changes than what Senate Republicans have said they'll accept.

Senate GOP leaders have repeatedly said that Friday was their deadline for adjournment.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz said Friday night's on tpt's "Almanac" program that he remained hopeful a compromise can be reached and that negotiations were continuing.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press