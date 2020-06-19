Showers and storms possible this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are set to impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this Father's Day weekend. The best chance for widespread rainfall this weekend will be Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms this weekend are NOT expected to severe this weekend.

Rainfall Timing:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms return late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Heavy rain is not expected with the first round of showers on Saturday. This round is expected to stay very isolated and scattered through the early morning.



The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be after 12 p.m Saturday. A low-pressure system will move across eastern Iowa and western Wisconsin bringing the chance for rain through the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Severe weather is NOT expected Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Sunday morning and eventually, we'll have clearing skies by the late morning on Father's Day.



Most of the daytime hours on Sunday should remain dry with peaks of sunshine. Partly cloudy skies will be expected in most areas on Sunday. Hopefully, we can get skies to clear by the afternoon to see some sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms will return late Sunday into Monday.



High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 70s on Saturday with northerly winds. Highs return to the lower 80s on Sunday with winds out of the west around 5-10 mph.

Have a great weekend and happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

Nick