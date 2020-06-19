Walz calls on Minnesota Legislature to establish Juneteenth as state holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is calling on the state legislature to work with the community to establish a state holiday recognizing Juneteenth.

On Friday, June 19, Walz issued a proclamation to officially recognize the day as Juneteenth Freedom Day in Minnesota to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day, celebrating freedom and justice and emphasizing education, achievement, and tolerance,” Walz said in a news release. “We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every person in Minnesota – Black, Indigenous, Brown, and White – can be safe and thrive.”

“It took more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed for news of freedom to reach enslaved African-Americans in Texas,” Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said in the news release. “Juneteenth is both a celebration and a reminder that justice does not come in one action nor is it quick. It is the work we must never stop doing.”

Walz's proclamation also notes the significance of this year's Juneteenth,following the death of George Floyd and the 100-year commemoration of the lynching of Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie in Duluth.

Walz said he is asking state legislative leaders to work with the community to create a bill that he can sign into law to establish Juneteenth as state holiday.