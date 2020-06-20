13 Minnesotans sick from bagged salads linked to national outbreak

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 13 Minnesotans have gotten sick by Cyclospora from bagged salads linked to a national outbreak.

MDH is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and public health agencies to investigate the outbreak. The infection is linked to ALDI and Hy-Vee store brand "garden salads," which contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots.

Minnesota is among six states where Cyclospora infections have been linked. Cases in Minnesota range from June 1 to June 9.

Health Officals recommend not eating or throwing away ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad, or other store brand garden salads.

Hy-Vee announced the recall for its Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad Saturday morning, across its eight state region. The item is recalled with all UPC's and expiration dates. Customers who purchased the product can return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Hy-Vee stated in a press release that the grocer has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its bagged salad.

Cyclospora is caused by a parasite and is spread through fresh produce consumption. It can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss.