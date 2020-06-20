JUNETEENTH 2020: Tackling racial and health disparities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, which officially happened in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

While celebrations have been happening for centuries, following civil unrest after George Floyd's death, community members say it's a different time.

Many celebrated Black history yesterday across the nation, and here in Rochester.

On Saturday morning, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People along with the African Descendants Mayo Employees Resource Group held a virtual celebration: Celebrating 401 years of Black Excellence.

Ryan May

The online event included performances, health information and a platform to share and reflect.

One of the performers was a young man named Ryan May. He read “Grow Old” from his father's book “Screaming Blackness- Collection of Poems.”

"Grow old you Black man, grow old in a world where a few Black men have grown old. Grow to know and reflect thyself, yes grow old you Black man. Passing down a heritage of which you have only felt but have never truly seen. Manifest you Black man, make tangle the ideas that disturb your mind, but never forget to grow old," he read in part.

The virtual event also touched on COVID-19 impacts on communities of color being higher.

Dr. LaPrincess Brewer

Mayo Clinic Cardiologist Dr. LaPrincess Brewer says the number is staggering compared to African American representation in the population

"Much of the racial disparities that we see in COVID-19 infections and deaths can actually be traced to pre-existing systemic and racial inequities related to the so-called social determinants or drivers of health and these include housing, food insecurities, red lining, access to health care and low income and unemployment," Brewer said.

She also added there are many contributors to the disparities including segregated health care.

Before ending she highlighted 10 commandments for a healthy heart during the pandemic, turning sorrows into hope.