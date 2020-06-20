Minnesota ends special session without deal on policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A special session of the Minnesota Legislature has ended without agreement on changes to policing in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Republicans who control the state Senate were unwilling to agree to sweeping changes by Democrats who control the House. Those proposals included such things as having the state attorney general prosecute police-involved deaths and restoring voting rights to felons.

The GOP favored more modest changes like banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene when excessive force is used. The two sides could be back at it in another special session next month.

Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday morning that it's an "embarrassment for Minnesota."

Walz says he is unsure if he will call lawmakers back as he is worried they will fail to get the work done again.