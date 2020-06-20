Sunshine possible Father’s Day morning; Active weather pattern continues into next week

We saw scattered showers across the area this morning and afternoon. A few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm are still possible before 8pm today. A couple storms that develop in northeast Iowa could become strong with gusty winds and small hail possible. Tonight, conditions will be dry and partly cloudy with lows into the upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 3-8 mph. Area along and east of the Mississippi River may need to watch out for areas of fog to develop.

Conditions will be dry and mostly sunny for most of Father's Day on Sunday, with highs around 80 degrees and southwest winds at 5-10 mph. The late afternoon and evening look to see a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region, with the potential for some storms to become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the western portion of our area under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather and the eastern portion is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours will be the main threats. Additional non-severe showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight.

Another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected for Monday with a few strong storms possible. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with breezy winds. More sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s both days.

We should manage a short break in the precipitation Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Friday looks mostly sunny skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

Additional shower and thunderstorm chances are possible for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.