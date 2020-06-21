Active weather pattern continues this week with strong to severe storms possible this evening

Warm, sunny conditions covered the region today, creating pleasant conditions to enjoy the outdoors this Father's Day. Our attention quickly turns towards this evening as showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through our area, some of which could become strong to severe. Storm look to move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa after 5 p.m., with the best chance for strong to severe storms to happen between 7-10 p.m. The main hazards with these storms will be damaging winds and hail, along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Make sure to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening, and have multiple ways to receiving alerts!

The risk for severe weather will wane after 10 p.m., but scattered non-severe showers and thunderstorms will still be possible overnight. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible into Monday morning and most of the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a light north wind at 5-10 mph. Severe weather is not expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday should manage a little sunshine during the morning hours with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures both days will be in the mid 70s.

A break in the precipitation will come Thursday with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures near 80 degrees. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s through the late week. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms comes Friday with an additional chance possible Saturday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is possible for Sunday.