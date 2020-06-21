Flash Flood Warning until MON 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT MONDAY

FOR FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…

At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already

fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. At 930 PM CDT, Butler

County Emergency Management reported several secondary roads were

underwater across Butler County, particularly south of Dumont at

260th and Douglas.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hampton, Allison, Ackley, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington,

Dumont, Latimer, Coulter, Geneva, Bristow, Bradford, Hansell, Chapin,

Popejoy, Aredale, Beeds Lake State Park, Hampton Municipal Airport

and Allison Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR