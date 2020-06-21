ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As Father's Day 2020 comes to an end, fathers near and far are being celebrated.

Here in Rochester, we caught up with a family soaking in the sun at Cascade Lake Park.

Arthur Beyder's family adore him, and on this special day sweet reminders for their number one man.

(Left) Juliette Beyder (Back) Elizabeth Beyder (Front Right) Adam Beyder

"He really loves me and I love him too," seven-year-old Adam Beyder said. "He makes my world feel like it's gonna be okay, it's gonna be great," added Juliette. His wife Alexandra say their family is lucky to have him.

All those sweet words about dad, so we had to ask Arthur how he felt hearing those kind words from his children.

Alexandra Beyder, Arthur Beyder holding the youngest, Rosie Beyder.

"Humbled, everyday. We are very lucky to have the kids that we have, the family that we have. We celebrate it everyday, but especially today," Arthur said.

What a better way to enjoy the summer heat -- and celebrate dad -- then a trip to the lake.

"We just saw the beach open up -- keeping our social distancing, but doing all the things we can to have a good time," Arthur stated.

Cascade Lake Park recently opened the lake and while there is no lifeguard on duty, there is a lot of space for a good time.

After a long day of fun in the sun, the Beyder's had one more treat for dad.

"We're gonna make seafood dinner and happy father's day to everybody and every father out there yeah to all the dads," Arthur and Alexandra smiled.