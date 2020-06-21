Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN FARIBAULT COUNTY…

At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wells, or 19

miles west of Albert Lea, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Wells, Minnesota Lake, Easton, Brush Creek, Walters and Baroda.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…<50MPH