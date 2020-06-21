Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:30 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Cerro Gordo County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR EASTERN WORTH AND NORTHERN CERRO GORDO COUNTIES…
At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manly, or 7
miles north of Mason City, moving northeast at 30 mph. Another
strong segment of the storm is southwest of Mason City. At 701 PM
CDT, the Mason City airport measured a 62 mph wind gust.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Mason City, Northwood, Manly, Mason City Municipal Airport, Clear
Lake, Ventura, Plymouth, Kensett, Grafton, Hanlontown, Rock Falls,
Burchinal, Portland, Bolan, Clear Lake State Park and Northwood
Municipal.
This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 187 and 206.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH