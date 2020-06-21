Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN WORTH AND NORTHERN CERRO GORDO COUNTIES…

At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manly, or 7

miles north of Mason City, moving northeast at 30 mph. Another

strong segment of the storm is southwest of Mason City. At 701 PM

CDT, the Mason City airport measured a 62 mph wind gust.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mason City, Northwood, Manly, Mason City Municipal Airport, Clear

Lake, Ventura, Plymouth, Kensett, Grafton, Hanlontown, Rock Falls,

Burchinal, Portland, Bolan, Clear Lake State Park and Northwood

Municipal.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 187 and 206.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH