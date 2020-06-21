Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN OLMSTED…NORTHERN MOWER AND SOUTHEASTERN DODGE

COUNTIES…

At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Brownsdale, or 13 miles northeast of Austin, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Grand Meadow around 725 PM CDT.

Stewartville around 735 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oslo,

Sargeant, County Roads 1 And 7, I 90 Exit 209, County Roads 3 And

108, I 90 Exit 205 and Rock Dell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH