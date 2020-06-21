Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 7:05 PM CDT until SUN 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mitchell County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Mitchell County in north central Iowa…

Southwestern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyle, or 7

miles east of Northwood, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

St. Ansgar and Lyle around 715 PM CDT.

Stacyville and Rose Creek around 730 PM CDT.

Adams around 740 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mona,

Meyer, Toeterville, County Roads 56 And 5, Riverbend Campground,

Otranto and Otranto Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH