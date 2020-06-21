Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 7:14 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mitchell County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Mitchell County in north central Iowa…

Northern Floyd County in north central Iowa…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from St. Ansgar to Nora Springs, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

St. Ansgar around 720 PM CDT.

Osage around 725 PM CDT.

Floyd around 740 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County

Roads A 39 And S 70, Rock Creek, Idlewilde State Park, Howardville,

Brownville, County Roads T 54 And A 31 and County Roads B 20 And T

26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH