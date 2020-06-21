Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 9:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 9:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN BREMER…SOUTHERN FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of
Hampton, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Hampton, Allison, Ackley, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington,
Dumont, Plainfield, Frederika, Geneva, Bristow, Bradford, Hansell,
Aredale, Hampton Municipal Airport and Allison Municipal Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH