Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 9:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BREMER…SOUTHERN FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…

At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Hampton, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hampton, Allison, Ackley, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington,

Dumont, Plainfield, Frederika, Geneva, Bristow, Bradford, Hansell,

Aredale, Hampton Municipal Airport and Allison Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH