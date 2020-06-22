4 shot, wounded in Minneapolis one day after Uptown shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police in Minneapolis were investigating a shooting on the city's north side Monday that left four people wounded, just a day after 12 people were shot in a different neighborhood.

Spokesman John Elder said officers were called to a neighborhood about 2 miles northwest of downtown in the most recent shooting, just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Elder said all four people suffered injuries that appeared non-life-threatening. He had no other immediate details.

The violence came a day after one man died and 11 were hurt when gunfire broke out just after midnight Sunday in the city's Uptown neighborhood, a nightlife hub of bars, restaurants and retail about 3 miles south of downtown.

Police haven't made any arrests in Sunday's shooting.