Coronavirus Fact vs. Fiction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been 4 months since Minnesota's first confirmed COVID-19 case, but there remains a lot of confusion about how to best protect yourself and your family.

Below is a list of facts provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

You should not wear a mask while exercising.

People should NOT wear masks when exercising as masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably. Sweat can make the mask become wet more quickly which makes it difficult to breathe and promotes the growth of microorganisms. The important preventive measure during exercise is to maintain physical distance of at least one meter from others.

You can catch COVID-19 through house flies or mosquito bites.

The virus that cause COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. You can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.

Drinking alcohol protects you from COVID-19.

FALSE. The harmful use of alcohol increases your risk of health problems.

COVID-19 can be transmitted in hot and humid climates.

TRUE. The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 1 meter, (the CDC says six feet) from others and frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this, you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

The Mayo Clinic says there is no evidence that shows the virus can be spread in lakes or oceans , or between swimming pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds.