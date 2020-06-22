DNR: Changes to camping, lodging reservation window effective July 1

(KBJR) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday it will be shortening the camping and lodging reservation window.

Campers and lodgers were usually able to reserve campsites, cabins, yurts, and tipis up to one year in advance. Now, they will have 120 days in advance to register.

According to officials, this new policy change came after customer survey results, data analysis, and a desire to improve fairness and equity in the reservation process.

The new change will take effect July 1.

“State Parks and Recreation Areas belong to all Minnesotans, so everyone should have equitable access to facilities and campgrounds,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

“As our lives have become busier, it’s more difficult for people to plan vacations a whole year in advance. Shortening the reservation window will better accommodate visitors’ busy schedules and allow more people to enjoy the most desirable campsites and lodging.”

Reservations made before July 1, will be honored even if the date requested is beyond the 120-day window.

For changes made to a previous reservation, a rebooking will only be possible within the new 120-day window.