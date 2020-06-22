Flood Warning from MON 2:42 AM CDT until TUE 2:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Franklin County in north central Iowa…

Butler County in north central Iowa…

* Until 245 AM CDT Tuesday.

* At 239 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain has occurred over the area and has resulted in

flooding. This replaces the Flash Flood Warning.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hampton, Allison, Ackley, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene,

Aplington, Dumont, Latimer, Coulter, Geneva, Bristow, Bradford,

Hansell, Chapin, Popejoy, Aredale, Beeds Lake State Park, Hampton

Municipal Airport and Allison Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&