Flood Warning from MON 2:42 AM CDT until TUE 2:45 AM CDT

Flood Warning from MON 2:42 AM CDT until TUE 2:45 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Franklin County in north central Iowa…
Butler County in north central Iowa…
* Until 245 AM CDT Tuesday.
* At 239 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain has occurred over the area and has resulted in
flooding. This replaces the Flash Flood Warning.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hampton, Allison, Ackley, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene,
Aplington, Dumont, Latimer, Coulter, Geneva, Bristow, Bradford,
Hansell, Chapin, Popejoy, Aredale, Beeds Lake State Park, Hampton
Municipal Airport and Allison Municipal Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&