Grillin’ & Chillin’: Chicken Fajitas

9:00 pm Grillin' & Chillin' 2019, Newscenter Interviews at 5, Recipes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Grilled Chicken Fajitas 

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb. chicken thighs boneless/skinless 
  • Wildwood Ribriffic Seasoning 
  • Wildwood Taco Seasoning 
  • 1 large red pepper julienne 
  • 1 large green pepper julienne 
  • 1 yellow onion julienne 
  • 1 jalapeno sliced  
  • Tortilla mix -follow recipe 

Equipment:

  • Aluminum foil 
  • Pan spray 
  • Grill preheated to 400 degrees or open fire tortilla press 

Procedure:

  • Create a hobo pocket with aluminum foil and place peppers, onions, and jalapeno inside
  • Season with Ribriffic seasoning
  • Seal tightly and place on indirect heat on grill  
  • Season chicken thighs with taco seasoning
  • Grill until done, turning often
  • Slice into strips
  • Form tortilla and press and cook quickly on grill  
  • Serve with fresh lime, pico de gallo, cilantro and queso fresco 
Caitlin Alexander

