Grillin’ & Chillin’: Chicken Fajitas

Grillin’ & Chillin’: Chicken FajitasNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.
Here is a fun recipe to try!
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Ingredients:
- ½ lb. chicken thighs boneless/skinless
- Wildwood Ribriffic Seasoning
- Wildwood Taco Seasoning
- 1 large red pepper julienne
- 1 large green pepper julienne
- 1 yellow onion julienne
- 1 jalapeno sliced
- Tortilla mix -follow recipe
Equipment:
- Aluminum foil
- Pan spray
- Grill preheated to 400 degrees or open fire tortilla press
Procedure:
- Create a hobo pocket with aluminum foil and place peppers, onions, and jalapeno inside
- Season with Ribriffic seasoning
- Seal tightly and place on indirect heat on grill
- Season chicken thighs with taco seasoning
- Grill until done, turning often
- Slice into strips
- Form tortilla and press and cook quickly on grill
- Serve with fresh lime, pico de gallo, cilantro and queso fresco