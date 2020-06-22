Grillin’ & Chillin’: Chicken Fajitas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Ingredients:

½ lb. chicken thighs boneless/skinless

Wildwood Ribriffic Seasoning

Wildwood Taco Seasoning

1 large red pepper julienne

1 large green pepper julienne

1 yellow onion julienne

1 jalapeno sliced

Tortilla mix -follow recipe

Equipment:

Aluminum foil

Pan spray

Grill preheated to 400 degrees or open fire tortilla press

Procedure: